Jho Low insisted Najib’s credit card statements must not be sent to his house: Former banker

KUALA LUMPUR: Fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho, who is also known as Jho Low, insisted that Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s credit card statements must not be sent to the then prime minister’s house in Jalan Duta, the High Court here was told today.

This was revealed by former relationship manager at Ambank Berhad, Joanna Yu Ging Ping, 48, on the 44th day of the former prime minister’s trial in relation to the misappropriation of RM42 million of SRC International Sdn Bhd funds.

Yu agreed with the excerpt of a 2011 email exchange between she and Jho Low, which was brought up during cross–examination by Najib’s counsel Harvinderjit Singh.

Harvinderjit: Jho Low’s response in email that ... “No no no ... do not send the statements to Najib’s house ... super sensitive. We would collect it.” Yu replied “Yes”.

Harvinderjit: Jho Low also said, “Credit card statements must never go to the house.” Yu replied, “Yes, they always collected the statements.”

Harvinderjit: Jho Low insisted?

Yu: Yes, and the mandate holder too.

SRC CEO Nik Faisal Ariff Kamil was the mandate holder for Najib’s AmBank accounts.

Meanwhile, when asked about the chats between Yu and Jho Low in BlackBerry Messenger (BBM), the 54th prosecution witness confirmed that Jho Low asked her to clear her BBM chat logs, dated March 3, 2015.

“Yes, Jho Low told me to clear BBM chat logs, but I never did. Because I don’t know how to do it,“ she said.

The witness also pointed out that Jho Low and Nik Faisal told her not to disclose Najib’s name whenever there were funds coming into his AmBank account.

“Yes, we were told we cannot list Datuk Seri Najib’s name,“ she added.

Harvinderjit: You were told by Jho Low that it involved huge confidentiality of exposed person, so not to expose the name?

Yu: Yes, I was told that by Jho Low.

Harvinderjit: Did Jho Low tell the reason for the account was opened? Did he say Najib was waiting for donation from Arab Saudi?

Yu: He briefly mentioned that there was some inward transfer that Najib was expecting ... but I do not remember whether he mentioned donation or not.

Harvinderjit: I suggest to you that the purpose of the account was opened to Najib was to receive donation for his contribution in Islamic activity?

Yu: I only found out later when I saw the letter.

Najib, 66, is facing three counts of criminal breach of trust, one count of abusing his position and three counts of money laundering involving SRC International funds amounting to RM42 million.

The hearing before Justice Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali continues. — Bernama