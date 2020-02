KUALA LUMPUR: Police reiterated today that fugitive financier Low Taek Jho, better known as Jho Low (pix), is listed as wanted under Interpol’s Red Notice.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador explained that there were two categories of the Red Notice alert where one is published for public view, while the other is limited to law enforcement agencies.

“He is definitely listed in the Red Notice. Anyone who says he is not, please come to my office and see me,” he said.

There were news reports that disputed that Jho Low was listed under the Red Notice alert after details and images of him were not found on Interpol’s official website.

A Red Notice is a request by Interpol to law enforcement worldwide, to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action

Asked on the latest developments on tracing the fugitive, Abdul Hamid said police had in the past received intelligence reports that Jho Low was in Wuhan, China.

“If he is infected with the Covid-19 virus, we advice him to come back to Malaysia to seek treatment. We have the best healthcare here.

“Nine people have to date been cured. We will give him the best treatment if he has been infected,” Malaysia’s top cop said in jest.

Low, whose whereabouts have not been officially revealed by authorities, is believed to be in hiding in China.