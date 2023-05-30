Jho Low is hiding in Macau, MACC believes

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) believes that fugitive broker Low Taek Jho, also known as Jho Low, is hiding in Macau.

Al Jazeera reported the anti-graft commission saying that it “believes the individuals wanted for the 1MDB case, especially Jho Low, are hiding in Macau”.

“This was also confirmed by several individuals who have seen Jho Low in Macau,” said MACC.

The media network also reported that MACC’s remark came just weeks after the arrest of another suspect linked to the 1MDB case, Kee Kok Thiam after he was deported from Macau for overstaying his visa.

Kee had reportedly met Jho Low in Macau alongside a few other fugitives linked to the 1MDB controversy.

The anti-graft commission said it was not notified by Macau over Kee’s repatriation but instead learnt about his deportation “based on intelligence networking”.

The fugitive is now back in Malaysia and being questioned by the commission.

“The Investigation Paper is focused on the assets belonging to Kee Kok Thiam in Singapore and has been completed and submitted to the attorney general’s office for the next course of action,” said an official.