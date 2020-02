KUALA LUMPUR: The group managing director of Putrajaya Perdana Bhd (PPB) told the High Court here today that fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho, or Jho Low, referred to Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak as his “boss”.

Datuk Rosman Abdullah, 53 (pix), said this happened when Jho Low asked to be informed after the RM27 million from Putra Perdana Construction Sdn Bhd (PPC), a subsidiary of PPB, had been transferred into Najib’s personal accounts so that he (Jho Low) could inform his “boss” about it.

He said this during cross-examination by ad-hoc prosecutor Datuk V. Sithambaram.

Sithambaram: Based on previous communications between you and Jho Low he asked you to inform him so that he could inform his boss?

Rosman: Yes, that was what he said.

Sithambaram: When Jho Low mentioned boss at the time, you knew that he was referring to Datuk Seri Najib?

Rosman: Yes.

The eighth defence witness also said that he knew from Najib’s former principal private secretary, Datuk Azlin Alias (now deceased) that Jho Low had direct contact with the Pekan MP.

Earlier, Rosman confirmed that RM32 million was transferred into Najib’s bank accounts ending 880 and 906 in 2014, through two transactions of RM27 million on July 8, 2014 and RM5 million on Sept 10, 2014.

To another question by Najib’s lawyer, Farhan Read, on SRC International Sdn Bhd (SRC), the witness said that back in 2014, his knowledge of SRC was limited.

“Now in hindsight, the name SRC is toxic. Anything to do with SRC is a crime,“ said Rosman.

He said this in relation to the monetary flow of RM117 million from SRC into the accounts of PBB’s subsidiary before millions flowed into Najib’s personal bank accounts between Dec 2014 and Feb 2015.

Najib faces seven charges of misappropriating RM42 million in SRC International Sdn Bhd funds, comprising three counts of criminal breach of trust (CBT), three counts of money laundering and one count of abuse of position in relation to the SRC funds.

The trial before Judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali continues. — Bernama