KUALA LUMPUR: A former AmBank relationship manager told the High Court here today that fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho (pix), who is also known as Jho Low, referred to the US dollar and Ringgit as “pie” and “satay” in transactions involving Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s accounts.

Joanna Yu Ging Ping, 48, was referring to chat logs in the Blackberry between her and Jho Low during cross–examination by Najib’s lawyer Harvinderjit Singh on the 45th day of the former prime minister’s trial in relation to misappropriation of RM42 million of SRC International Sdn Bhd’s funds.

She said Jho Low used the terms, “pie’’ and ‘’satay’’ particularly when it concerned massive inflow of foreign money into Najib’s account.

Harvinderjit: Why use these nomenclatures of pie and satay?

Yu: That is what Jho Low used in the Blackberry messenger chats.

Harvinderjit: Pie is US dollar, satay is ringgit?

Yu: Yes.

The lawyer highlighted an instruction by Jho Low to transfer funds of RM50 million each into Najib’s three accounts with Jho Low referring to the RM50 million as 50 “satays” each.

Jho Low referred to US dollars as “pies” when the return of the US$620 million (RM2.56 bilion) was being handled.

Najib, 66, is facing three counts of criminal breach of trust, one count of abusing his position and three counts of money laundering involving SRC International funds amounting to RM42 million.

The hearing before Justice Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali continues. — Bernama