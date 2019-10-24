Jho Low’s London lingerie business office to be sold

PETALING JAYA: Fugitive banker Low Taek Jho’s (pix) London office, allegedly purchased with funds misappropriated from 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) and then used to manage his lingerie business, is up for sale.

Bloomberg reported yesterday that the asset sale would proceed even as Low, also known as Jho Low, continued with his fight over US claims that the property was acquired with money stolen from 1MDB.

Bloomberg reported that the office, purchased in 2014 for £42 million (RM227 million), as well as a penthouse and apartment on Stratton Street in the high-end Mayfair neighbourhood that he bought in 2010, would be sold as part of forfeiture lawsuits that federal prosecutors in Los Angeles brought against him in 2017.

The office, also on Stratton Street, was used by Myla, a lingerie company that Low allegedly bought with diverted 1MDB funds.

Bloomberg also reported that Low and the US Justice Department earlier this year had agreed to sell some of his properties in New York and Los Angeles in so-called interlocutory sales whereby the money replaces the property as a target of the forfeiture lawsuit.

Low, a former Malaysian financier, is being sought by the authorities of Malaysia, Singapore and the United States in connection with the 1MDB scandal.