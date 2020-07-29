Jho Low said to be holed up in Macau

KUALA LUMPUR: Fugitive financier Low Taek Jho (pix), better known as Jho Low, is said to be holed up in Macau.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador today said police have strong grounds to believe Low is in the Chinese territory.

It was also reported in news portals that Low is allegedly under the protection of the Chinese government.

“We have good information that Low is in Macau and seems to be conducting business as usual. I did not say China is protecting him,“ he told theSun when contacted.

Asked if police had verified Low’s alleged whereabouts with Macau authorities, Abdul Hamid said: “I think it is better that these questions are directed to Macau.”

It was reported that Low had acquired properties and was running businesses while moving freely in Macau.

Low, who is the No 1 person of interest in the 1MDB scandal, has been on the run since the fall of the Barisan Nasional government in 2018.

Since then efforts were made by police to trace and have him extradited to Malaysia to face the music over the alleged white-collar crimes involving the siphoning of tens of billion ringgit linked to the 1MDB scandal he is said to have masterminded.

Police had in the past hinted that an undisclosed country where Low is believed to have gone into hiding had not cooperated with Malaysian investigators by refusing to a request for the deportation of the fugitive.