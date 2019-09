KUALA LUMPUR: Fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho, or Jho Low, had suggested that members of the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) Board of Directors (BOD) should receive yearly allowances and payment of RM179,000 and RM230,000, to which Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak had agreed, the High Court was told today.

The matter was disclosed by former 1MDB and Terengganu Investment Authority Berhad (TIA) CEO Datuk Shahrol Azral Ibrahim Halmi (pix) during examination-in-chief by Senior Deputy Public Prosecutor Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram, on the 13th day of the trial of Najib’s case involving 1MDB funds.

The ninth prosecution witness said 1MDB chairman Tan Sri Che Lodin Wok Kamaruddin received RM230,000 allowances while 1MDB non-executive director Tan Sri Ismee Ismail was paid RM179,000.

“While other directors - Datuk Ong Gim Huat, Ashvin Jethanand and I received RM179,000 each,” he said.

The key witness also confirmed that all the amounts were paid and received by all members of the BOD annually since it came into effect on April 1, 2011, and there were no subsequent amendments made thereafter.

Earlier, Shahrol, who read his 270-page witness statement, also verified the 1MDB- Director Fees letter dated Feb 2, 2012, which was signed by the former prime minister Najib himself.

“I confirm that the contents of this letter stating the proposal for allowances and fees to 1MBD BOD to 1MDB shareholders, that is Najib.

“The payment amounts were recommended by Jho Low, who told me that Najib has agreed to the payment. After Jho Low delivered the message to me, I prepared this letter for the written approval from Najib.

“After the letter was sent, there was a signature and a handwritten note by Najib himself, stating ‘Tan Sri Lodin, Agreed with this proposal, dated the same as the letters - Feb 2, 2012.

Najib, 66, who is also Pekan MP is accused of committing the four offences at AmIslamic Bank Berhad, Jalan Raja Chulan branch, Bukit Ceylon here between Feb 24, 2011 and Dec 19, 2014, and the money laundering offences, at the same place between March 22, 2013 and Aug 30, 2013.

Justice Collin Lawrence Sequerah presided over the trial. - Bernama