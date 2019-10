KUALA LUMPUR: Fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho (pix) or Jho Low was able to arrange meetings with some leading figures in the world, the High Court here today was told.

Former 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MBD) chief executive officer (CEO) Datuk Shahrol Azral Ibrahim Halmi, said based on his observations, Jho Low had direct personal connections with some leading people in the world.

The ninth prosecution witness said this when cross-examined by Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, the defence counsel for former premier Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak on the 20th day of the trial involving 1MDB funds.

Muhammad Shafee: Jho Low had used back channels in arranging meetings?

Shahrol Azral: Based on my observations, Jho Low had direct personal channel connections with these people, so I don’t know about the backchannel.

Muhammad Shafee: Jho Low may have a direct channel, but did he, in fact, approach these people through a back channel, so the matter can be smoothened over the real meeting?

Shahrol Azral: Yes, correct

Muhammad Shafee: You were also aware that Jho Low was able to arrange meetings between Najib and the late King of Saudi Arabia, Abdullah Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Shahrol Azral: Yes.

The witness also agreed that Jho Low knew well the CEO of Mubadala, Khaldoon Al Mubarak.

Najib, 66, faces four charges of using his position to obtain bribes totalling RM2.3 billion from 1MDB funds and 21 charges of money-laundering involving the same amount.

The trial before High Court Judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah continues on Monday. — Bernama