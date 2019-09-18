Jho Low was with Najib during official visits to New York, London: Witness

KUALA LUMPUR: Businessman Low Taek Jho (pix), or Jho Low, was with Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak during the latter’s official visits to New York and London.

This was revealed by Najib’s former special officer Datuk Amhari Efendi Nazaruddin, 43, at the High Court here today.

He also said Jho Low was often around during the former prime minister’s official visits.

The eighth prosecution witness in Najib’s 1MDB trial said he received thousands of US dollars from Jho Low while in New York and some pocket money, in London, United Kingdom.

Quizzed by Najib’s lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah on the amount of money he received from Jho Low, the witness replied he could not recall.

Muhammad Shafee: When you were arrested (by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission) did you know why? Is it about the 800,000 US dollars?

Amhari Efendi: I can’t recall

Muhammad Shafee: Is it about the 200,000 US dollars?

Amhari Efendi: Which one?

Muhammad Shafee: The one you borrowed from Jho Low

Amhari Efendi: No

Muhammad Shafee: You have received more money than this from Jho Low?

Amhari Efendi: Yes

Muhammad Shafee: How much?

Amhari Efendi: I can’t remember. When there is travel there will probably be some travel expenses.

Muhammad Shafee: When did Jho Low give you money when you travel?

Amhari Efendi: Various ... I can’t recall everything ... in New York

Muhammad Shafee: You went to New York with Jho Low?

Amhari Efendi: No, I went on an official trip with the Prime Minister

Muhammad Shafee: How much money did you receive?

Amhari Efendi: I can’t remember. A few thousand US$ maybe

Muhammad Shafee: Where else?

Amhari Efendi: London

Muhammad Shafee: You went to London again with the Prime Minister on an official visit?

Amhari Efendi: Yes

Muhammad Shafee: So, Jho Low was there? No?

Amhari Efendi: Yes

Muhammad Shafee: He was there?

Amhari Efendi: Most of the time on official trips he was there.

Muhammad Shafee: But he did not hang out with you?

Amhari Efendi: He was there

To another question whether other officers received money from Jho Low, the witness replied he was not aware.

Amhari Efendi said he did not know why he was remanded by the MACC but that it could have had to do with 1MDB.

Najib, 66, is facing four charges of abusing his position to corruptly obtain RM2.3 billion of 1MDB funds and 21 counts of money laundering related to the money.

The Pekan MP allegedly committed the four offences at AmIslamic Bank Berhad, Jalan Raja Chulan branch, Bukit Ceylon here between Feb 24, 2011, and Dec 19, 2014, and the 21 charges, between March 22, 2013, and Aug 30, 2013, at the same place.

The trial before judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah continues tomorrow. — Bernama