JICA contributes PPE to NADMA to fight COVID-19

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb. 11: The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) today handed over personal protective equipment (PPE) worth close to RM654,000 – which includes isolation gowns, coverall, gloves and masks – to the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) to be distributed to frontliners to fight COVID-19.

Director-General of NADMA, Datuk Dr Aminuddin Hassim, said the generous contribution from Japan through JICA is a manifestation of strong bilateral ties between Malaysia and Japan and that JICA plays a significant role in supporting the socio-economic development and helping countries in the region to recover from the pandemic.

“NADMA will make full use of PPE and will handover the items to police, army, Civil Defence Force and the People’s Volunteer Corps (RELA) who worked tirelessly during the Movement Control Order period.

“We are glad that JICA is helping frontliners execute plans in stopping COVID-19,“ he said at the handing over ceremony of the PPE, which was held virtually today.

Japan’s ambassador to Malaysia Hiroshi Oka and Chief Representative of the JICA Malaysia Office Takiwaza Masahiko also participated in the event.

Aminuddin said the PPE includes isolation gowns (7,600 pieces), coveralls(7,600 pieces), hand gloves (3,000 pieces) and N95 masks (3,000 pieces).

He said Malaysia is braving through the third wave of COVID-19 and has taken many measures including imposing MCO to curb the spread of the deadly virus which showed notable result despite a spike in positive cases in highly populated areas in the Klang Valley.

JICA has established its collaboration ties with NADMA through a technical cooperation project at the Malaysia Japan International Institute of Technology (MJIIT) in the field of Disaster Risk Management.

Meanwhile, Oka said the Japanese government has provided assistance to help Malaysia to fight COVID-19 besides providing humanitarian assistance through international organisations in Malaysia to support socially vulnerable groups of people.

“My deepest respect towards NADMA efforts in helping to mitigate the heavy monsoon rains and flash floods which struck the country last year,“ said the diplomat, adding Malaysia will celebrate the 40th anniversary of Look East Policy next year.- Bernama