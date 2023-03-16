Jihad Against Inflation Task Force discontinued

KUALA LUMPUR: The Special Task Force on Jihad Against Inflation that was established under the administration of former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has been discontinued, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living, Fuziah Salleh said this was because it was ineffective in reducing the rate of inflation in the country.

“If we observe, the inflation rate has been the same from last year until now, only this year, we see a slight reduction in terms of the increase (inflation rate).

“The meeting was not continued and there was no point holding the meeting twice a week,“ she said in reply to a supplementary question from Tan Kar Hing (PH-Gopeng) who asked if the task force still exists and how effective it had been in dealing with the rising cost of living, during the question and answer session.

The special task force was established on June 29 last year to help keep inflation and food prices at low rates.

Meanwhile, in reply to a supplementary question from Datuk Seri Shahidan Kasim (PN-Arau) on whether the government plans to withdraw the increase in electricity tariffs imposed on medium voltage (MV) and high voltage (HV) users in the industry to allow the price of goods to be lowered, Fuziah said the move would be of no help

“On the contrary, we need to help the people to increase their spending power. That’s why the Jualan Rahmah and Menu Rahmah initiatives were introduced,” she said. - Bernama