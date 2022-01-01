JIM extends period for stranded foreigners to apply special pass

PUTRAJAYA: The Immigration Department (JIM) has extended the application period for Special Pass by foreigners who are stranded or over-stayed in Malaysia due to the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Immigration director -general Datuk Seri Khairul Dzaimee Daud said the Special Pass application involved foreigners holding Social Visit Pass (PLS) and Long Term PLS who were stranded or had over-stayed since Feb 1, 2020.

“For PLS holders, the application for the Special Pass has been extended until Jan 31, while for Long Term PLS holders, the application is extended until June 30.

“The application for the Special Pass and renewal of the Long Term PLS can be done at the Visa, Pass and Permit Division Counters at all the State Immigration Offices,“ he said in a statement today.

Khairul Dzaimee said the renewal of the Long-Term PLS for spouses of Malaysian citizens can be done online through the ePLSI system.

More information on this can be found at the JIM website at www.imi.gov.my. - Bernama