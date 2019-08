KUALA LUMPUR: The establishment of the Independent Police Complaints and Misconduct Commission (IPCMC) will not affect the role of the Integrity and Standards Compliance Department (JIPS) of the Royal Malaysia Police, said the Chief Executive Officer of the Enforcement Integrity Agency Commission (EIAC) Mohamad Onn Abd Aziz.

He said the IPCMC played the role of controlling discipline of the police personnel by considering the reports of misconduct received.

He said the EIAC which would be replaced by the IPCMC later would have wide experience in differentiating the complaints received as to whether they were genuine or merely slanders.

“We don’t take over (the role of JIPS but we merely ease their roles so that the police could concentrate on their jobs).

“The IPCMC too does not take over the powers of the police as they the latter retains the power, confirmation of the power and appointment,” he told Bernama when appearing as a host of the “Ruang Bicara” programme, yesterday.

He also gave the assurance that there would not be any suppression in decision making on the police personnel involved in any misconduct and would consider the statements from the parties concerned.

Mohamad Onn said the formation of the IPCMC was intended to boost the integrity and ability of members of the police force and change the public perception on the force.

He said the IPCMC would govern and monitor the approximately 130,000 members of the police force nationwide.

He further explained that a total of 2,419 complaints of misconduct involving the police force had been received from 2011 until this year with 727 investigation papers being opened.

The IPCMC Bill was tabled for the first time in the Dewan Rakyat on July 18 and would be tabled for second reading in October. — Bernama