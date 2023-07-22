JK-PUSPAL: The 1975 blacklisted in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Communications and Digital (KKD) through the central committee for the application for filming and performance by by foreign artistes (JK-PUSPAL) has blacklisted British band, The 1975 from performing in Malaysia.

In its statement today, JK-PUSPAL announced that the decision was due to the behaviour of the group, which challenged, belittled and disparaged local laws and violated the morals of Malaysians during their performance at the Good Vibes Festival in Sepang, yesterday.

“KKD will not tolerate any party that provokes and engages in disrespectful behaviour while performing in Malaysia,“ the statement read.

KKD has also filed a police report against the band and the organisers for their negligence and failure to comply with the conditions set by PUSPAL, it said.

“In their application, the organisers gave an assurance that they would be fully responsible for the band’s performance,” it added.

During last night’s performance, the vocalist of The 1975, Matty Healy was accused of holding a bottle of alcohol on stage and behaving obscenely while slamming Malaysia’s laws on Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT). - Bernama