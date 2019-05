PUTRAJAYA: The National Education Policy Review Committee (JKD) submitted its report to Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik yesterday.

The Education Ministry, in a statement, said that it would review the JKD report thoroughly before presenting it to the Cabinet.

JKD was established through the proposal of the Cabinet meeting requesting the Education Ministry to set up a special committee to review the national education policies as well as to improve the curriculum and educational system from preschool to university level by incorporating civic and ethical education.

Thirteen members of JKD were appointed on Oct 18 last year and they were given until April 30 to prepare a full report.

JKD has held a series of meeting with some 3,141 stakeholders to obtain the feedback and suggestions to improve the country’s education system, the statement said.

The ministry, on behalf of the government, also expressed its appreciation to JKD chairman Professor Emeritus Datuk Dr Ibrahim Ahmad Bajunid and his deputy Dr Madeline Berma as well as other JKD members.

Other committee members include Professor Datuk Dr Ab Halim Tamuri; Dr Dzaharudin Mansor; Dr Mohamed Yunus Mohamed; Dr. Juli Edo; Yeo Kar Peng; Janet Pillai; Dr Mohd Tazli Azizan; Dr Putri Afzan Maria; Cheryl Fernando, Hasrizal Abdul Jamil and Professor Dr Abhi Veerakumarasivam. - Bernama