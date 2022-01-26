JKDM’s 2021 revenue reaches RM42.50 bln — PM (Updated)

PETALING JAYA: The Royal Malaysian Customs Department’s (JKDM) revenue collection for 2021 has reached RM42.50 billion, surpassing the initial target of RM40 billion set by the Ministry of Finance, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

In his speech at the launch of the 40th International Customs Day today, the prime minister said the year 2021 had also seen an outstanding performance of JKDM’s enforcement team when they busted an international drug ring and seized 16 tonnes of drugs worth RM5.2 billion.

“I would like to congratulate and express my gratitude to all Customs officers and personnel for their outstanding performance despite the many challenges following the global uncertainties, especially the threats of Covid-19 and natural disasters.

“With such an outstanding performance, I am confident that the department will continue to move forward as economic frontliners capable of driving high quality and positive growth of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) towards nurturing prosperity of Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family),” he said.

Also present were Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz and his two deputies Datuk Mohd Shahar Abdullah and Yamani Hafez Musa, as well as JKDM director-general Datuk Seri Abdul Latif Abdul Kadir.

Meanwhile, the prime minister said the International Customs Day’s theme of Memperluas Transformasi Digital Kastam Melalui Pemerkasaan Budaya dan Ekosistem Data (Expanding Digital Transformation Through Empowerment of Data Culture and Ecosystem) was very relevant to the current situation and in line with efforts to modernise JKDM services and operations.

This includes efforts towards creating a conducive business environment and fostering confidence among traders and investors, either domestic or international, he said.

Ismail said digital technology, especially in the data and information-sharing sector, was an important platform and had been widely applied in ensuring continuity of public services, especially in facing the impact of Covid-19.

“As a dynamic and sustainable department, JKDM must ensure that its employees are digitally literate and always ready to adapt to the current technological transformation in creating and inculcating data ecosystem,” he said.

It is also in line with the National Digital Network (JENDELA) aspirations and Malaysian Digital Economy Blueprint (MyDigital) initiatives to make Malaysia a leader in an efficient and proactive digital economy sector, hence shaping a high-income nation, he said.

Ismail Sabri said the aspiration to drive digital transformation in the public service was not a new thing as it was clearly outlined in the Public Sector Digitisation Strategic Plan 2021-2025 to uphold transparency and improve efficiency in service matters.

He said it was also enshrined in the seven strategic thrusts of the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030 and was also included in mapping the direction of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP).

“Therefore, efforts of the World Customs Organization (WCO) through the Customs Department in bringing to life the theme of the 40th International Customs Day celebration should be commended and continue to be implemented because this initiative is in line with the government’s aspiration to increase Malaysia’s “Ease of Doing Business” ranking, which can catalyse foreign investment,” he said.

Apart from that, the prime minister also expressed confidence that a boost of digital transformation through empowerment of data culture and ecosystem in the JKDM’s services and operations would be able to improve the department’s performance, hence making Malaysia a competitive developed nation.

He said the government had always supported the Customs to stay focused on combating smugglers’ activities, strengthening border controls and facilitating trade towards higher revenue collection.

Ismail Sabri said the commitment was proven through the increase in the number of patrol boats and scanners as the department’s new assets to strengthen border control and smoothen cross-border trade activities.

“I hope all Customs personnel can appreciate the meaning and the theme of the 40th International Customs Day as it should also be translated in the implementation of daily tasks towards the excellence of JKDM’s services,” he said.

The prime minister also expressed hope that the department could increase its revenue this year through the cooperation of all quarters, especially the members of the public. — Bernama