JKDNKA records 1,996 smuggling cases last year

KUALA LUMPUR: A total 1,996 smuggling cases involving seizures worth RM290.4 million were recorded by the Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department (JKDNKA) during the whole of last year.

JKDNKA director, Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani (pix) said among the cases recorded were the smugglings of forest products, wildlife, liquor, cigarette, drugs and migrants.

‘’On human smuggling cases, we detained 2,800 individuals of various nationalities and seized several boats estimated to be worth RM4.9 million.

‘’Under the Khazanah Integrated Operation, to eradicate the smuggling of forest products and wildlife, 115 individuals were detained involving a seizure of RM23.2 million since it was launched in September last year,’’ he said.

He said this at a special media conference in conjunction with the 2019 achievements and 2020 plannings of the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) at Bukit Aman, today.

The Khazanah Integrated Operation was a programme jointly carried out by PDRM and the peninsula Malaysia Wildlife and National Park Department to boost the natural habitants of wildlife and eradicate all forms of illegal hunting activities, smuggling of wildlife and crimes to wildlife under the WildLife Conservation Act 2010.

Acryl Sani said the police also focused on increasing its successes including setting a seizure target of RM500 million for various smuggling cases.

‘’Our focus this year is to increase and tighten the control on the national borders to prevent smuggling of sand, raw goods and migrants.

‘’In addition, we will conduct operations consistently in the effort to ensure public order and the national borders are free of intrusions,’’ he added. — Bernama