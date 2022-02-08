JKKPP to determine timing for transition to endemic phase

KUALA LUMPUR: The timing for implementing the transition to the endemic phase will be decided by the Special Committee on COVID-19 Pandemic Management (JKKPP), said Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein.

JKKPP is chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, with opposition Members of Parliament and health experts as its members.

“So far the planning on the transition to the endemic phase has been completed at the level of the COVID-19 Quartet Ministers. I know many quarters are beginning to worry following a surge in daily cases due to the Omicron wave but we cannot budge from the planning for the subsequent phase (endemic).

“EMCO will be implemented in the event of a spike (in cases) at a certain location and locality but we will not revisit the nationwide lockdown enforced previously,” he told a media conference on the COVID-19 Quartet Ministers’ Meeting today.

He said in order to move into the endemic phase, the country’s healthcare system especially bed usage in wards and the intensive care unit (ICU) should be under control and the people should understand the seven pillars for the transition.

Among the seven pillars for transition to the endemic phase are compliance with a standard operating procedure (SOP) and nine guidelines; implementation of a Heightened Alert System (HAS); National Testing Strategy; and TRIIS (Test, Report, Isolate, Inform, Seek).

The others are having an Automated FTTIS (Find, Test, Trace, Isolate, Support); gradual opening of the country’s borders and community empowerment ambassadors.

Hishammuddin also said the government had decided to abolish the SOP on body temperature checks and check-in record books at premises beginning Feb 11 but check in using the MySejahtera application is still compulsory.

“With this abolition, premises owners are no longer required to provide temperature scanners and check-in record books at the entrances of their premises.

“However, if premises owners want to continue implementing the SOP on temperature checks and check-in record, the government welcomes and encourages it,” he added.

