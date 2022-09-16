JKM 100% prepared for floods: Siti Zailah

BATU PAHAT: The preparedness of the Social Welfare Department (JKM) has reached almost 100 per cent especially in readying evacuation centres (PPS) as well as assistance for victims of floods, expected to occur at the end of this year.

Deputy Minister of Women, Family and Community Development, Datuk Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff said to face the floods this year, the government has allocated RM9.16 million compared to RM7.3 million last year.

She said 6,010 PPS have been identified to house 1.6 million victims compared to 5,731 PPS last year, apart from 140 JKM stores in the states and districts.

She said the JKM depots are being filled with essential goods and these depots involve eight main disaster storage depots opened in Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, Kedah, Selangor, Johor, Sarawak and Sabah.

“This year, JKM is also preparing a total of 5,067 officers in addition to 195 psychology officers and counsellors who will help provide crisis and psychological interventions for victims and disaster workers.

“A total of 1,075 people from the Psychological Support Team have registered with the JKM nationwide and will assist,“ she told reporters after visiting the PPS Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Sri Gading yesterday.

Siti Zailah added that 7,260 volunteers who have registered with JKM across the country will be mobilised to help at each PPS that is opened as well as in the post-disaster period. This is apart from 326,500 people from Waja Squad who are also ready to be mobilised. - Bernama