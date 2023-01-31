JKM aid for comatose woman to continue

PUTRAJAYA: The Social Welfare Department’s (JKM) monthly assistance to Jahidah Nordin, who went into a coma after being beaten by her husband, will continue to help ease the burden on the victim’s family.

Deputy Women, Family and Community Development Minister Aiman Athirah Sabu (pix) said the JKM had started distributing monthly assistance of RM500 since last July.

“This monthly assistance will continue including counseling sessions for Jahidah’s family. We will also look again if there is a need to increase the amount of this aid. KPWKM also cares about the welfare of Jahidah and her young son,“ she told reporters after handing over aid from Tabung Kasih to Jahidah’s sister, Fauziah Nordin here today.

On May 2021, the media reported that the 44-year-old civil servant in Johor was rushed to the Sultanah Aminah Hospital after she was allegedly hurt by her husband.

According to the report, Jahidah, who was six-week pregnant at the time, had serious injuries to her head and part of her skull had to be removed due to bleeding, apart from suffering a broken back, ribs, and jaw.

She gave birth to a baby boy by caesarean section in November that year. - Bernama