JKM closes unlicensed nursery linked to abuse case

JOHOR BAHRU: The Social Welfare Department (JKM) has immediately closed the nursery believed to be involved in the case of the abuse of two babies in Mutiara Rini, Skudai after it was confirmed to have operated without a licence.

Johor Women, Family and Community Development Committee chairman Khairin-Nisa Ismail @ Md On said the childcare centre’s two other branches in Jalan Abd Samad and Gelang Patah have also been closed.

Khairin-Nisa, who inspected the nursery this morning, also met the operator of the nursery and sought further clarification on the matter.

“I found that the nursery has not yet obtained a licence from JKM because it has not yet obtained permission from the local authorities, the Johor Health Department and the Fire and Rescue Department.

“If permission has not been obtained from these three parties, JKM cannot issue a licence. Even before this, we had advised them not to operate without a licence but they are stubborn and continued to operate.

“As such, the three nurseries were immediately closed by the state JKM under Section 20a of the Child Care Centre Act 1984,” she said when contacted, here, today, adding that she also advised parents to check with the JKM whether the childcare centres they are sending their children to are licensed to operate.

Earlier, two videos had gone viral showing two babysitters in a nursery roughing up babies, drawing various reactions from netizens and, following that, a woman believed to be a babysitter at the nursery was remanded for four days from yesterday. -Bernama