JKM discusses proposal with KDN, PDRM on mandatory screening of babysitters

KUALA LUMPUR: The Social Welfare Department (JKM) will discuss with the Home Ministry (KDN) and the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) regarding the proposal to make security screening compulsory for individuals who want to work as babysitters.

Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Syukri said this was to reduce cases of child abuse and daycare centres.

“We will see if the candidates need to undergo psychometric tests,” she said during the Minister’s Question Time in the Dewan Rakyat today.

She was responding to a question from Jimmy Puah Wee Tse (PH-Tebrau) on measures taken by the ministry to reduce the increasing number of child abuse cases in Malaysia and the assistance given to victims.

Nancy said JKM has taken various steps to reduce cases of child abuse, including restructuring the placement of officers in the district.

She said there are 43 districts identified as risk areas.

JKM is also tightening the rules and guidelines for the installation of closed-circuit cameras (CCTV) at childcare centres, with operators having to ensure that there are no blind spots in the CCTV coverage except in private places such as bathrooms and changing rooms, she added. - Bernama