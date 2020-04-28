JKM distributes more than 300,000 food baskets to 1.34 million homes during MCO

PUTRAJAYA: The Social Welfare Department (JKM) has distributed 336,916 food baskets to 1.34 million households during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period, said its director-general Zulkifli Ismail.

“This does not include the contributions from the non-governmental organisations, private sector, individuals and others,” he said in a statement today.

He said during the MCO period, the JKM worked with the Civil Defence Force and Rela to coordinate and distribute food baskets to needy people throughout the country.

Zulkifli said the food baskets were from funds obtained from the Finance Ministry and the Covid-19 Fund.

“The food basket contributions will continue throughout the MCO period,” he said.

He added that anyone in need of aid, especially those who have never received any kind of food aid, can contact the JKM operations room at telephone number 03-83231996, the nearest JKM state or district office or the Talian Kasih hotline at 15999.

Among the items in the food basket are rice, cooking oil, sugar, flour, condensed milk, salt, vermicelli, salted fish, anchovies, soya sauce, chili sauce, sardines, tea or coffee, biscuits, spices and dried chili.

Zulkifli also said in the case of contributions from other parties such as NGOs, private companies and individuals, JKM will receive, check and distribute them to the needy. - Bernama