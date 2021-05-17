JKM lists 68,003 senior citizens, PwD for phase 2 of Covid-19 vaccination

PUTRAJAYA: The Social Welfare Department (JKM) has submitted a list of individuals under its care to the Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry (MOSTI) to be considered for the phase two of the National COVID-19 Immunisation Programme.

Women, Family and Community Development Ministry (KPWKM), in the statement said, the total of 68,003 individuals comprised 48,564 senior citizens who are members of the Senior Citizens Activity Centre and 19,439 Persons with Disabilities (PwD), who are trainees of the Community Rehabilitation Programme.

“As a member of the vaccine special committee, an application has been made for MOSTI to set aside 40,000 doses of vaccine to speed up the vaccination process for the ministry’s target groups,“ it said today.

KPWKM said it had established an ongoing strategic relationship with the Ministry of Health, MOSTI and the Special Committee on COVID-19 Vaccine Supply (JKJAV) to ensure that the ministry’s target groups were not left behind in the vaccination programme.

For more information on the National COVID-19 Immunisation Programme, KPWKM target groups can visit http://www.VaksinCovid.gov.my or call Talian Kasih 15999 or WhatsApp 019-2615999, available 24 hours a day. – Bernama