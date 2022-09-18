JKM receives nearly RM32 mln allocation for disaster preparedness

PASIR MAS: The federal and state government have allocated nearly RM32 million to the Social Welfare Department (JKM) for flood disaster management across the country to face the northeast monsoon this year.

Deputy Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff said besides that the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) has also allocated RM140,000 for JKM to implement disaster preparedness programmes nationwide.

“We are preparing a total of 6,010 temporary relief centres (PPS) including 442 in Kelantan,” she said after opening the PPS management training and simulation programme at Kolej Kemahiran Tinggi MARA, here, today.

She said, JKM has maximised supplies in eight Disaster Supply Storage Depots (DSKB), 193 state and district storage facilities and mini container depots as well as 518 forward bases. - Bernama