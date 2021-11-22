JKM’s pilot project generates over RM300,000 transactions

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Social Welfare Department’s (JKM) Cashless Assistance Payment Pilot Project, implemented by the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry (KPWKM) from February to July this year at certain locations has generated transactions totalling RM334,059.

KPWKM minister, Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun (pix) said phase one of the cashless payment pilot project in collaboration with Bank Islam Malaysia Berhad (BIMB), involved JKM aid recipients in several districts in Perlis, Kedah and Melaka, with the participation of 246 premises.

“A feasibility study of the pilot project was also conducted between June 14 and July 10 at all pilot locations involving 1,066 participants.

“A total of 845 participants or 79.3 per cent gave their full support to the implementation of the programme as it had a positive impact in terms of controlling expenditure of aid money,“ she said at the official launch of the expansion of the cashless payment programme in Taman Sinar Harapan, here, today

Rina said the project has been expanded to Perlis, Kedah and Melaka as well as to Terengganu, Kelantan and Selangor, involving 178 premises. She also said the second phase of this programme will begin early next year involving Sabah and Labuan, while phase three would kick off in 2023 in all other states.

Rina added that the ministry was optimistic that the programme’s expansion was a high-impact one to improve delivery to JKM recipients, and it was also in line with the Malaysian Digital Economy Blueprint 2021 to drive the transformation of public sector digital services to support the digital society.

