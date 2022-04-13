JKM says poster on one-off aid up to RM500 for senior citizens is fake news

KUALA LUMPUR: The Social Welfare Department (JKM) has denied the authenticity of a poster captioned ‘Bantuan Warga Emas one-off sehingga RM500’ ( ‘One-off Senior Citizens Assistance up to RM500’) as is being spread on social media.

JKM, via a media statement issued by the Quick Response Team of the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (K-KOMM) today confirmed that the poster that has gone viral on social media is fake.

The public is advised to refer to the JKM’s website at www.jkm.gov.my to obtain more accurate information.

The public is also advised not to easily believe false information but to be a smart and responsible digital citizens by checking first and referring to official sources to get authentic and up-to-date information. - Bernama