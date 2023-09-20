JKM to immediately assist Zaiton: PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has made a contribution to veteran singer Zaiton Sameon (pix).

In a posting on Facebook, the prime minister said the contribution was delivered by his political secretary Ahmad Farhan Fauzi (pix), whom he had sent to visit Zaiton at her home in Ampang.

“The Social Welfare Department (JKM) will immediately provide senior citizen aid to Zaiton,” Anwar said.

Zaiton suffered memory loss after being involved in an accident in 1990, which also claimed the life of her only child.

According to media reports, Zaiton had applied for monthly financial aid from JKM as she is now staying with her adopted daughter and has had limited singing opportunities. - Bernama