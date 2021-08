PORT KLANG: The Social and Welfare Department (JKM) will provide assistance starting next month to five siblings in Seri Perantau Flats here when both their parents passed away last week due to Covid-19.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Harun said a monthly assistance of RM500 would be channelled to three siblings aged 18 years and below.

Apart from that, she said she would give her personal assistance of RM250 to the eldest, Intan Iewanina Mohd Suhaimi, to continue her studies at the International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM), Gombak.

“Intan is 21 years old and still studying. Her late mother (Ramlah Muktar) always spends RM250 monthly. So, I took this opportunity to help in my personal capacity until Intan finishes her studies,” she told reporters after visiting the siblings at their home today.

Yesterday, the media reported 21-year-old Iewanina found herself being pushed as the head of the family looking after four of her siblings who are still in school.

Her other siblings, Batrisyia Izzah, 19; Uzair Wazini, 16; Ahmadinejad, 12; and Nisa Ailani who is five years old are staying in a unit at the Seri Perantau Flat in Port Klang, Selangor left behind by their late parents.

In the meantime, Rina said the house left by Intan Iewanina’s parents has now been paid off, and her ministry together with the state Assemblyman’s office (ADUN) will help in the transfer of house ownership if there is an issue.

In a separate development, Rina also expressed her condolences to the family of comedian Shahmira Muhammad or better known as Shuib Sepahtu over the loss of his wife, Siti Sarah Raisuddin, who was also a popular Malaysian singer, due to Covid-19.

She died at Cancelor Tuanku Muhriz Hospital (HCTM), Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM), Cheras, here, at 5.13 am Monday.

“Insya Allah, we will provide financial as well as emotional support. Counselling services are not only provided for adults but also for the children to cope with the death of their mother,” she said. -Bernama