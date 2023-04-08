JKM to provide assistance to family involved in girl, baby throwing incident

PUTRAJAYA: The Social Welfare Department (JKM) will provide appropriate support, such as maintenance and shelter, to the family of a 40-day-old baby who was hurled to the floor, and a three-year-old girl who was thrown from the first floor of an apartment building in Penang, on Aug 2.

The Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) said that it views the case seriously, and the JKM will visit the victim's family to provide assistance.

The ministry is also aware that the suspect has been arrested by the police to assist in the investigations.

“The public is requested not to speculate about this incident until the authorities complete their investigation,” the ministry said in a statement today.

The media previously reported that the baby suffered injuries to her head, while the three-year-old suffered a broken leg and bleeding from the mouth.

KPWKM also stressed that the government will not compromise when it comes to the rights and welfare of children.

“The ministry is committed to further raising awareness on the protection of children, through the cooperation of various parties, and ensure that strict action is taken against offenders involved in abuse and misbehaviour against children,” it said. -Bernama