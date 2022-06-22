JKMMS re-established to empower syariah judicial institution

KUALA LUMPUR: The government agreed to re-establish the Syariah Courts Empowerment Committee (JKMMS) and appoint 12 eminent figures as members of the committee.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Senator Datuk Idris Ahmad (pix) said the move was taken to empower and uphold the syariah judicial system holistically in line with the position of Islam in the Federal Constitution.

He said Tan Sri Othman Mustapha, former director-general of the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim), was appointed as the chairman of the committee, which was first established in 2017.

“The government is very confident that his vast experience in the administration of Islamic affairs will help the government’s efforts to strengthen the syariah judicial institution,“ he said in a statement today.

Other eminent figures include Solicitor-General Datuk Ahmad Terrirudin Mohd Salleh, Director-General of Public Service Datuk Seri Mohd Shafiq Abdullah, Director-General of the Syariah Judiciary Department Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar and incumbent of the Institution of Malay Rulers Chair at Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) Prof Datuk Dr Shamrahayu Ab Aziz. - Bernama