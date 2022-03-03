JKMPay among key issues at today’s Parliament sitting

KUALA LUMPUR: The JKMPay programme and abandoned government projects, as well as the white elephant projects, are among key issues to be discussed in Parliament today.

According to the Order Paper published on the Parliament website, questions on the issues will be raised during the Ministers’ Question Time.

The question on the postponement of the JKMPay programme and whether the Persons With Disabilities (PwDs) were consulted on the matter will be raised by P Kasthuriraani (PH-Batu Kawan) to the Women, Family and Community Development Minister.

The issue on the government’s abandoned and white elephant projects will be raised by Datuk Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal (Bersatu-Bukit Gantang) to the Prime Minister.

He wants to know the number of abandoned government projects and the white elephant projects.

During the same session, Syed Abu Hussin will also pose a question on the government’s proactive measures, by involving smart cooperation with the private sector, so that the taxpayers’ money is not wasted, but bring economic returns and an increase in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for this year.

During the Oral Question and Answer session, Sabri Azit (PAS-Jerai) will ask the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources to provide the statistics on backlog of inheritance cases according to states and steps by the ministry to resolve the problem.

There will also be a question by Datuk Ahmad Nazlan Idris (BN-Jerantut) to the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture on the form of losses incurred by umrah travel agencies when the umrah travel was temporarily suspended due to the spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant.

After the Oral Question and Answer session, the House will continue the debate on the motion of thanks on the royal address.

This will then be followed by the tabling for the first reading of the National Forestry (Amendment) Bill 2022 and the tabling for the second reading of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Amendment) Bill 2021 which was tabled for the first reading in December last year. — Bernama