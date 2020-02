JOHOR BARU: The Johor Health Department (JKNJ) has denied issuing a statement on a Covid-19 infection case allegedly involving a police personnel in Bukit Besar, Kota Tinggi.

JKNJ in a statement today said it has lodged a police report on the matter.

The department has also advised the public not to spread such unverified statement as it could cause panic among the community.

“We wish to remind that spreading such fake news is an offence under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 which provides for a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment not exceeding one year or both and shall also be liable to a further fine of RM1,000 for each day during which the offence is continued.”

Earlier, a report that a policeman in Kota Tinggi was suspected to have been infected with Covid-19 after working in Singapore, made its rounds on social media platforms such as Facebook and WhatsApp. - Bernama