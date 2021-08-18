JKNJ introduces VCAC system to manage Covid-19 patients

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor State Health Department (JKNJ) has implemented a Virtual Covid-19 Assessment Centre (VCAC) to facilitate the management of coronavirus positive patients and contact tracing in the state.

State Health and Environment committee chairman R.Vidyananthan said the system would reduce the presence of individuals at the 11 CACs operating throughout the state.

He added about 15,000 individuals had used the VCAC so far since May 15.

“Anyone who has been confirmed positive, either through self-screening or at the clinic and has not been treated, should access the following link at https://tinyurl.com/vcacjohor.

“Through the system, the person will be contacted by a health worker within 48 hours. Individuals are requested to go to the CAC without an appointment. If during the waiting period, their symptoms worsen, call 999 for immediate assistance,” he said in a statement today.

On the congestion at the Pasir Gudang CAC recently, Vidyananthan said the main cause of the congestion was due to the accumulation of close contacts who had attended the CAC without an appointment.

Meanwhile, Vidyananthan said there were private clinics that offered services as CAC clinics, where patients can get an assessment of their health status, in addition to putting on and cutting off the wrist bands.

The list of private CAC clinics can be accessed at http://tinyurl.com/cacswasta, he said. -Bernama