JKNJ issues 21 compounds for SOP violations during campaigning

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor State Health Department (JKNJ) has issued 21 compounds since the Johor state election campaign started on Feb 26 until 2 pm today, director Datuk Dr Aman Rabu said.

He said the compounds were issued on individuals and event organisers for not complying with the COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOP).

“I advise everyone to adhere to the SOPs set,“ he told Bernama briefly via the Whatsapp application today, when asked to comment on JKNJ’s enforcements involving compounds issued during the state election campaign.

On Feb 14, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin Abu Bakar instructed the Health Ministry to issue compounds to several Barisan Nasional (BN) leaders including treasurer-general Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein, Johor BN chairman Datuk Hasni Mohammad and MIC president Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran.

In addition the organiser of the BN advisory board chairman Datuk Seri Mohd Najib Tun Abdul Razak walkabout programme in the Pulai parliamentary, last Sunday, was also compounded.

Last Saturday, Parti Ikatan Demokratik Malaysia (Muda) candidate Azrol Ab Rahani, who is contesting for the Bukit Permai state seat was fined RM1,000 for failing to observe physical distancing and giving fist bumps’ at Dewan Raya Bandar Putra Kulai.

Most recently, three compounds worth RM3,000 were imposed on the organisers of the first mega talk organised by Pakatan Harapan, last night. - Bernama