JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor State Health Department (JKNJ) will conduct a detailed investigation into the incident where a woman went through an unassisted childbirth at the Sultan Ismail Hospital (HSI) here, last July 31.

JKNJ director Datuk Dr Aman Rabu (pix, right) who confirmed the incident said the complaint raised by the 36-year-old woman who was also a Covid-19 positive patient was justifiable.

“She had to be placed in a closed isolation room (due to Covid-19). The delivery process took place unexpectedly, which was six hours earlier than the estimated delivery time.

“The patient gave birth alone and her newborn baby was found in the patient’s bed,” he said in a statement today adddin that JKNJ would take the neccessary remedial action on the matter.

Dr Aman said the patient who was pregnant with her fourth child and at the 39th week of pregnancy came to the HSI screening room at 5.33am on July 23 after experiencing early signs of labour.

She was then admitted to the HSI isolation room at 10.18am as she had come into close contact with her husband who had tested positive for Covid-19 while awaiting her reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction test result.

Dr Aman said the woman was then placed in a labour room and medical staff also checked on her condition at 4.26pm after she was confirmed positive for Covid-19.

He said the woman was also scheduled to undergo Caesarean delivery as she was 4-cm dilated and had irregular contractions

On the woman’s claim that she heard laughter from outside the closed doors of the room, Dr Aman said the sound could have orginated from a nearby labour room that was conducting a procedure for vacuum-assisted delivery.

The woman recently shared the incident on her Facebook page which has since gone viral on social media.- Bernama