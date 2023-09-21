JKNK: Eight dirty eateries in Pasir Puteh ordered to close for 14 days

KOTA BHARU: Eight eateries in Pasir Puteh have been ordered to close for 14 days for failing to meet the standard of cleanliness set by the Health Ministry in an integrated operation conducted yesterday.

Kelantan State Health Department (JKNK) director Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin said during the operation, a total of 52 premises were inspected, following which 109 compound notices were issued for various offences.

“The operation was conducted by 77 personnel of JKNK’s food safety and quality division,” he said in a statement here today.

Dr Zaini said owners who failed to comply with the order to close their premises could be punished with imprisonment of up to five years, or a fine, or both.

“It is the responsibility of owners and operators of food outlets to ensure that their premises are kept clean at all times.

“If the owners of the food outlets fail to comply with the remedial action directive issued on the next visit, the premises will be ordered to close under Section 11 of the Food Act 198,” he said. -Bernama