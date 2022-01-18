JKNK probe Covid-19 cases among SMKA Naim Lil-Banat students

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan Health Department (JKNK) is still conducting further investigations regarding the COVID-19 infection among Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Agama (SMKA) Naim Lil-Banat students.

Its director Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin said in a situation where the virus was already in the community, it was difficult to determine the cause of infection, however samples from the infected students had been sent to the laboratory to identify whether it involved the Omicron, Delta or Beta variant.

“If we get the information, we can find out the cause of infection among the school students,“ he told Bernama when contacted today.

On rumours that the case was caused by a student whose parents had just returned from performing umrah and were confirmed to be infected with the Omicron variant, he said they were not true.

“People are advised not to spread false messages because it can cause concern to parents and the community,” he said.

Dr Zaini said the cluster involving 44 students who are staying at the school hostel was declared as the Embi Telipot Cluster on Jan 14.

“Based on investigations, a total of 256 close contacts have been identified. All of them have been instructed to undergo quarantine and those experiencing any symptom have been advised to go for a screening,” he said.

He added that the Kota Bharu Health office had suggested that the school’s face-to-face teaching and learning process be postponed from today until Jan 25. - Bernama