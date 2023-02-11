JKNK seizes 623 products containing scheduled poison worth RM2.6m

ALOR SETAR: The Kedah State Health Department (JKNK) seized 623 unregistered products containing scheduled poisons as well as 19 digital devices estimated to be worth a total of RM2.6 million in an integrated operation on six premises here on Tuesday (Oct 31).

JKNK director Datuk Dr Othman Warijo said the operation involved the Pharmacy Enforcement Division (CPF) of Kedah in collaboration with the Ministry of Health Pharmacy Enforcement Division Headquarters, the Penang CPF and the police.

“The integrated operation, known as Ops Runner and led by the Kedah CPF, was carried out on six premises here - one illegal store, three business premises and two residential units - with the involvement of 40 Pharmacy Enforcement personnel and two policemen.

“This Ops Runner was done to take action against the online sales of products containing scheduled poisons and unregistered products,” he said in a statement today.

He said preliminary investigations found that the premises did not have any licence from the Ministry of Health and it is believed that the seized products were meant to be sold in the local market.

He said further investigations will be conducted under the Poisons Act 1952 and the Sale of Drugs Act 952.

Dr Othman advised the public to always be wary when purchasing any health or cosmetic products sold online and to ensure that the health and cosmetic products bought in the market comply with the requirements of the enforced laws.

According to him, consumers must ensure health products purchased have the Farmatag™ hologram security sticker and Product Registration Number (MAL).

“The public can check the validity of the product registration number and cosmetics notification by visiting the website https://www.npra.gov.my or contacting the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency (NPRA) at 03-78835400 or downloading the NPRA Product Status application for checking purposes,” he said.

He also urged the public to lodge complaints of suspicious health products to the Pharmaceutical Services Programme via www.pharmacy.gov.my or the Public Complaints Management System (SisPAA) at http://moh.spab.gov.my or any nearby Pharmacy Enforcement branches or call 03-78413200. -Bernama