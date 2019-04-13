JKNN to stage Syariah-compliant Mak Yong performance

KOTA BARU: Kelantan National Department for Culture and Arts (JKKN) will hold a Syariah-compliant Mak Yong dance performance on April 25 in conjunction with the Seni @ Kelantan programme.

Kelantan JKKN director Mohd Raizuli Jusoh said the performance that would take place at the Kelantan JKKN Complex would also be evaluated to enable the traditional dance theatre to continue be performed in the state.

He said among the panel members to evaluate the performance include Kelantan Mufti Datuk Mohamad Shukri Mohamad, state Unity, Culture, Heritage and Tourism Committee chairman Datuk Md Anizam Abdul Rahman and state Ulama Council.

Mohd Raizuli said among the conditions set by the state government include no involvement of any female in the show and no mantra recitation prior to the show.

“We are confident and believe that if we adhere to the Syariah rules in this performance, then this heritage dance will continue to be performed in the state,” he told reporters after officiating the Seni@Kelantan at the JKKN Kelantan Complex here last night. — Bernama