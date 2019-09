SEREMBAN: The Negri Sembilan Health Department (JKNNS) is monitoring upper respiratory tract infections (URTI), eye infections and asthma attacks in the state following the ‘unhealthy’ air pollutant index (API) caused by the current haze.

Chairman of the state Health, Environment, Cooperatives and Consumerism Committee S. Veerapan said the monitoring has shown that there has been an increase of 14.3% in the number of URTI, eye infection (3.1%) and asthma (1.4%) cases,” he said in a statement here.

Veerapan said the department has directed its staff to be prepared to face the possibility of further increase in the number of haze-related cases in the state.

“Health education activities have been intensified in health clinics, especially with high-risk groups, to lessen the impact on health caused by the haze,” he said.

He added that steps have also been taken to ensure medical supplies were adequate to meet the needs of the patients. - Bernama