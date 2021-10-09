JKNS appreciates continous contributions for Covid-19 patients in Sabah

SANDAKAN: The Sabah Health Department (JKNS) says it appreciates the continuous Covid-19 medicine donations it received to ensure an uninterrupted medical supply to Covid-19 patients, even though the number is decreasing.

State Health director Datuk Dr Rose Nani Mudin (pix, second from right) said the donated equipment would be fully utilised to meet future needs.

“At the moment, it is true that the number of Covid-19 patients is decreasing but the pandemic situation is not stable.

“If there is a drastic rise in the number cases, we can handle the situation because we already have the equipment,” she said when met by reporters after receiving 15 hospital beds for the Hospital Duchess of Kent (HDOK) from the MRSM Former Students Association (Ansara) Tun Ghafar Baba (TGB) Jasin here today.

Dr Rose Nani said other equipment like oxygen tanks, are also adequate including vacuum insulated evaporator (VIE) at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kota Kinabalu and Tawau Hospital, each treating high number of patients for various treatments including Covid-19.

She also said HDOK is expected to be the first government hospital in the east coast of Sabah offering magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) early next year.

Meanwhile, Ansara TGB representative Saharah Ismail said the bed contributions was to commemorate her husband’s death due to a heart problem four years ago.

She said, her late husband Jeffrey Aman was the Sandakan Municipal Council former secretary and was active as an Ansara member, and was sensitive to the medical and health needs of the community in the district.

She said the contribution was made possible with the assistance of the Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Medical Alumni 1993 and the SME Bank Bhd.

Saharah also expressed her appreciation to the Sabah Bumiputra Foundation, MasKargo Bhd, DB Shenkar Bhd and Nobel Medic Sdn Bhd which handled the logistic aspect without incurring any costs.- Bernama