JKNS denies claims of insufficient oxygen tanks at Selayang Hospital

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor Health Department (JKNS) has denied claims on social media that Selayang Hospital is facing a shortage of oxygen tanks and that there has been a fund set up to purchase them.

On JKNS’ Facebook account, Selangor Health director Datuk Dr. Sha’ari Ngadiman said Selayang Hospital has a total of 1,325 ports and there are sufficient oxygen cylinders at the moment.

“There is no fund initiative to collect funds (to purchase oxygen tanks) by any Selayang Hospital personnel.

The hospital management and its staff had also never asked any party to collect funds on the hospital’s behalf,” he added.

Meanwhile, Selayang Hospital also denied on Facebook that it was facing a shortage of oxygen supply.

“JKNS has advised the public to be wary of unverified social media postings and not to share them. Contact the hospital directly if there are queries,” Selayang Hospital said in the posting. -Bernama