JKNS denies pupil dies of heat stroke in Klang

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor State Health Department (JKNS) denied that the death of a female student in Klang was caused by heat stroke as spread on social media.

Selangor health director Datuk Dr Sha’ari Ngadiman in a statement said based on the examination records, the 10-year-old girl was brought to the clinic in a critical condition and was diagnosed as acute gastroenteritis with complications.

“Appropriate treatment was given before she was referred to the hospital for further treatment. However, she died on May 9 and did not suffer from heat stroke as reported,“ he said in a post on JKNS Facebook.

Earlier, Dr Sha’ari said his department had received information regarding a viral message on the death of a female student believed to be due to heat stroke in Selangor on May 10.

“The incident involved a girl who came to seek treatment at one of the health clinics in Klang.

“She had symptoms of stomach pain, vomiting and diarrhea after dinner on May 8. The next day, the victim was taken to the clinic and the results of the examination found that she was in a critical condition and was diagnosed as a case of acute gastroenteritis with complications,“ he said.

In the meantime, Dr Sha’ari also reminded the public not to take lightly the symptoms of diarrhea and vomiting because if not controlled, it has the potential to cause dehydration especially in the hot weather season currently affecting the country. - Bernama