JKNS to test food samples at Ramadan bazaars to avoid food poisoning

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor Health Department (JKNS) will conduct food sampling, especially on high-risk foods such as coconut milk, meat and eggs at Ramadan bazaars throughout the state to ensure food safety for buyers.

Its director, Datuk Dr Shaari Ngadiman said this was aimed at preventing the occurrence of food poisoning which could have adverse effects on health.

“To ensure that the food sold at Ramadan bazaars is safe to eat, monitoring and inspection of food premises will be intensified with the cooperation of the local authorities (PBT) on a regular basis.

“Traders are also advised to ensure that the food sold is safe, maintain personal hygiene and hygiene at the sales areas,.

“Also ensure that there is no risk of cross-contamination and the food is prepared daily instead of reheating the unsold food,“ he said in a statement today.

Dr Shaari also called on Ramadan bazaar traders to ensure that every food handler involved has attended food handler training and received anti-typhoid jabs.

He also advised shoppers at the Ramadan bazaars to use their purchasing power to buy food from hygienic food vendors and to practise the concept of “Watch and Choose”.

The guidelines on food safety can be obtained from the website http://fsq.moh.gov.my or the Food Safety and Quality Division at www.facebook.com/bkkmhq. For queries, contact the nearest district health office (PKD) or JKN. — Bernama