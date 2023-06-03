JKR: 130 disaster incidents detected in three states

KUALA LUMPUR: The Public Works Department (JKR) has detected 130 incidents of disaster in Johor, Pahang and Negeri Sembilan as of 10 am today.

In a statement issued by JKR today, 98 of them were floods, 21 incidents involving landslides, road collapse (six), sink-holes (four) and bridge collapse/damage (one).

“Ninety incidents of disaster were detected in Johor, Pahang (29) and Negeri Sembilan (seven),” itv said.

Meanwhile, the Department of Meteorology Malaysia (MetMalaysia) issued a warning of continuous rain at alert level this afternoon for several areas in Sarawak until tomorrow.

The areas are Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu, Kanowit, Tanjung Manis, Daro and Matu. - Bernama