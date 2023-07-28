JKR assistant engineer fined RM80,000 for accepting gratification

SHAH ALAM: A Public Works Department (JKR) assistant engineer was fined RM80,000 by the Sessions Court here today for accepting gratification of RM10,000 from the site supervisor of a construction company last year.

Judge Datuk Anita Harun meted out the fine, in default 12 months in jail, on Zabidi Zahari, 36, after he pleaded guilty to two alternative charges.

Based on the charges, Zabidi, who is with the JKR office in Hulu Langat, was alleged to have received RM10,000 from the site supervisor at a restaurant in Bandar Baru Bangi at about 4 pm on May 17, 2022.

He was charged under Section 165 of the Penal Code in his capacity as a public servant in having obtained valuable things, without consideration, from a person whom he knew had a connection with his official functions.

Deputy public prosecutor of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Muaz Ahmad Khairuddin prosecuted, while lawyer Mohd Baharuddin Ahmad Kassim represented Zabidi, who is married with three children.

According to the facts of the case, Zabidi allegedly requested RM80,000 from the site supervisor to help speed up the invoice payment process for repair works at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Cheras Perdana.

The supervisor then lodged a complaint on Zabidi’s request to the MACC, which then set a trap after Zabidi agreed to accept RM10,000. -Bernama