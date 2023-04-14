JKR: Gua Musang-Kuala Krai traffic dispersal plan starts tomorrow

GUA MUSANG: The Public Works Department (JKR) will implement a traffic dispersal plan from tomorrow (April 15) until May 2 to accommodate the expected sudden increase in vehicles plying the Gua Musang-Kuala Lipis road before and after the Aidilfitri celebration.

JKR director-general Datuk Ahmad Redza Ghulam Rasool said it was due to the construction of the Lingkaran Tengah Utama (LTU) expressway project covering the original Gua Musang-Kuala Krai main road.

He said the traffic dispersal plan will make the journey longer by two kilometres (km), but the plan aimed at reducing conflicts in crossing the road with the opposite flow of traffic.

“We will start (tonight) to install barriers at the intersections so that there are more one-way streets,“ he told reporters after visiting the LTU project site, here today.

Ahmad Redza said the traffic diversion will help users use the road that has the same standards as the main road, but is safer during emergencies because the alternative route has a breakdown lane.

“We have to create an alternative road with the same standard as before consisting of two lanes.

“If a driver comes from the Klang Valley, even though it is a detour, the road standard is still the same. It’s just that if the driver follows the original road it is only four kilometres but when using the alternative road it will be six kilometres,“ he added. - Bernama