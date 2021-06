JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor Lorry Operators Association (JLOA) is willing to provide the necessary support to ensure the vaccination programme to transport industry workers as announced by the government recently, can be exercised effectively.

Its president, Novan Hing, said such support includes identifying and contacting the eligible counterparts especially of those in non-aviation or seaport-related logistics spectrums.

“These workers whom we believe are referred to the truck captains, have a high chance to contract and subsequently spreading the disease due to the nature of their work within the country,” he said in a statement today.

On Wednesday, the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme’s Coordinating Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said workers in the critical economic sector that need to operate during the total lockdown will be vaccinated under phase four of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.

Khairy said those eligible are workers in manufacturing, logistics, transportation, energy and utility sectors.

Therefore, Hing said their members are anxious to obtain more information, such as in checking or verifying whether their company is being selected, included or eligible to the programme.

Currently, JLOA has approximately 165 members, and also an associate member of the Malaysia Trucking Federation which collectively representing the mass of trucking operators in various state. -Bernama